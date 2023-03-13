South Africa

Stick-wielding workers ‘intimidating’ patients and staff at Durban hospital

13 March 2023 - 12:00
Some staff at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital downed tools on Monday. File picture.
Image: Supplied

The outpatient department at Durban's Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital has been closed after striking staff, some brandishing sticks blocked the entrance at the facility.

A staff member, who did not want to be identified, told TimesLIVE nurses and clerks were involved in intimidating behaviour on Monday.

“They have blocked the main entrance to the hospital building and are singing with sticks in their hands. The outpatient department had been closed as a result.

“This will have a big impact because patients won't be able to come in or leave. More nurses have said they will join at lunchtime. There has been a lot of absenteeism.”

Public servants affiliated with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union went on strike at hospitals and other state facilities last week over wages.

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said on Saturday health workers are prohibited from striking.

“Although workers have a right to protest, those who are classified as essential workers are prohibited to go on strike due to the nature and sensitivity of their work and responsibilities.”

Simelane reiterated her call to striking workers not to blockade facility gates and threaten those who want to work.

“Striking workers must not tamper with other workers’ rights not to strike. Not all workers belong to their union, and those workers who are willing to work must not be intimidated and blocked.”

TimesLIVE

