Two suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Ekurhuleni

13 March 2023 - 17:28
Two suspects were killed during a shoot-out with police in Olifantsfontein on Monday.
Image: Supplied

Two alleged armed robbers were shot dead while another was wounded in a shoot-out with police in Olifantsfontein on Monday morning.

Police crime intelligence received information that suspects were plotting to commit an armed robbery and car hijacking in Ekurhuleni.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a multidisciplinary team of law enforcement officers was established to watch the suspects. 

This included Ekurhuleni central crime intelligence, the South African Police Highway Patrol Unit, Gauteng Traffic Police, Tracker Connect and Bad Boyz Security.

Police found unlicensed firearms after the shoot-out with armed men who were allegedly plotting to commit a car hijacking and robbery.
Image: Supplied

“The team spotted three suspects driving a GWM SUV and intercepted them. The suspects fired shots at the team and a shoot-out ensued,” Masondo said.

While fleeing, the suspects’ vehicle collided with a fence. Two suspects were fatally shot and the third was wounded.

None of the law enforcement members were injured, Masondo said.

“Police recovered three unlicensed firearms used by the suspects during the shoot-out. Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle driven by the suspects was reportedly hijacked in Sandringham earlier this month and was fitted with false registration number [plates],” he said.

The wounded suspect will be charged with conspiracy to commit an armed robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of a hijacked vehicle and attempted murder, among other things.

