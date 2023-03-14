Phaahla hit back at Nehawu leaders, saying they had commissioned their members to strike, knowing there were provisions within the law that barred essential workers from striking.
Back to work for Nehawu members or else ...
Image: File/ Thapelo Morebudi
Striking healthcare workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) were on Tuesday expected to report back to work or face the consequences.
Health minister Joe Phaahla on Monday called on striking workers to adhere to a labour court judgment ordering them to immediately end their strike and return to work.
Court interdicts Nehawu strike in essential services, Sassa, SIU and zoos
“We urge all the workers in the health sector as defined in the court order to report to their workplace tomorrow morning,” said Phaahla.
He warned those who failed to comply would face charges of misconduct.
While the judgment had ordered the strikers to return to work immediately, the department said it would be lenient, giving workers until Tuesday to return.
Phaahla said the department welcomed the labour court judgment. However, it was regrettable the strike had gone on for as long as it had and caused possible loss of life.
“We believe this could have been avoided,” he added.
KZN family blames healthcare workers' strike for father's death
