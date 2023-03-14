The case against an ANC MP accused of killing his wife was on Tuesday postponed to April 17 by the Orkney magistrate's court.
This was to allow police to conduct further investigations.
Sibusiso Kula, 34, is charged with murdering his wife, Jennifer Motlhomi, who was found dead at their home in Orkney, North West, in November last year.
According to NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame, police reports showed that Kula’s wife was killed in what seemed like a robbery.
“She was found with a stab wound on her back but the object that was used has not been recovered. The matter was reported by the medical facility where she was allegedly transported by the accused to receive medical attention. He told the police that he was not present at his home when the incident occurred.
“After thorough investigations by the police, he was linked to the alleged murder and was arrested on January 20 2023 and charged with murder. Police investigations are still under way and Kula will remain in police custody until his next court appearance,” Mamothame said.
Meanwhile, on March 23 Kula's attorneys and the NPA will be at the high court for his bail appeal.
Mamothame said senior state advocate Benny Kalakgosi has prepared heads of argument to oppose the application.
“The first appeal on the bail judgment was struck off the roll at the high court, North West division, as his application was not in order,” he said
Mamothame said an application has been submitted to the office of the director of public prosecutions in North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, for the matter to be transferred to a higher court, owing to its serious nature.
Case against ANC MP accused of murdering his wife postponed
