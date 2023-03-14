South Africa

DA to charge Nehawu after pregnant woman dies, but union accuses party of politicking

14 March 2023 - 11:28 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Striking National Health and Allied Workers' Union members block access to Grey's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.
Striking National Health and Allied Workers' Union members block access to Grey's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Supplied

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal says it will lay criminal charges against protesting healthcare workers after a seven-month-pregnant woman died after allegedly being denied medical assistance. 

Thandokuhle Mlotshwa, 30, passed away on March 7 at Pietermaritzburg’s Northdale Hospital. 

KwaZulu Private Ambulance paramedic Hans Hartmann said she was injured in a hit-and-run accident on Town Bush Road. Mlotshwa was walking on a pavement when a vehicle lost control and ploughed into her. 

“We took her to Northdale and because of her condition, the doctors advised that we take her to Grey’s Hospital. However, Grey’s Hospital was blocked because of the strike. I begged the protesting workers to allow me to bring her into the hospital. I told them the woman had a head injury, but they told me they did not care, she can die and the family must deal with the government,” he said.

Hartmann said thereafter he called Northdale Hospital to explain the situation at Grey's and pleaded with doctors there to assist her. Mlotshwa was eventually taken in by the hospital after three hours. She had a concussion and internal bleeding in her head, said Hartmann. 

“I was so heartbroken when I got the call the next morning that she had passed away. What hurt me the most is that man who told me that she must die and they don't care.”

Back to work for Nehawu members or else ...

Striking healthcare workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) were on Tuesday expected to report back ...
News
5 hours ago

DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers and the party's provincial health spokesperson Edwin Baptie said charges would be laid against the National Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) at Loop Street SAPS in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

The party said it wrote to KZN health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu on Friday, urging her to lay charges within 72 hours. However, the deadline passed and it would now act in the interests of the province's people, whose constitutional right to healthcare must be upheld. 

Nehawu’s regional secretary Mazwi Ngubane hit back, saying the DA is using the tragedy to score political points. He told TimesLIVE he was at Grey's Hospital on the day and protesters did not deny anyone medical assistance.

Ngubane said people were being turned away from the facility as there was no-one inside to assist them.

“We are not fighting with the community, but we are fighting the government. We serve the community and we will never gamble with their lives. We wish the family could deal with the department of health directly, as they are the ones that fail to provide assistance. 

“The DA must stop playing politics — now is not the time for that,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Strike by Nehawu continues, despite order interdicting essential workers

After the judgment by the Labour Appeal Court on Monday which interdicted the Nehawu strike in essential service sectors, the union says its strike ...
News
17 hours ago

KZN family blames healthcare workers' strike for father's death

A KwaZulu-Natal family has blamed the health workers' strike for the death of a Pietermaritzburg man.
News
20 hours ago

'The component of the strike ordered to return to work is essential service': Nehawu

The court ruling interdicting the strike by Nehawu and those employed in essential service with immediate effect will bring some form of stability to ...
News
22 hours ago

Stick-wielding workers ‘intimidating’ patients and staff at Durban hospital

The outpatient department at Durban's Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital has been closed after striking staff, some brandishing sticks, blocked the ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Daybreak Farms spends R57m in fight against whistle-blowers News
  2. Stick-wielding workers ‘intimidating’ patients and staff at Durban hospital South Africa
  3. Love and lobolo for South Africa's new deputy president Paul Mashatile News
  4. WATCH | Man takes police to where he dumped Meghan Cremer’s body, ‘confesses’ ... South Africa
  5. Nehawu protest: Sick teen’s strike ordeal at KZN hospital News

Latest Videos

Doctor picked up in an attempt to remove her from work
Man takes police to where he dumped woman’s body, confesses to murder but found ...