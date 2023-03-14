South Africa

‘Find ways other than violence to resolve conflicts’, Elias Mawela pleads as assaults worsen

Crime stats for October to December paint picture of violent, thieving society

14 March 2023 - 12:27
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela presented the province's third quarter crime stats.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela presented the province's third quarter crime stats.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela says the province has seen a 7.1% increase in serious crimes and contributed 27.1% to the overall crime figure countrywide in the third quarter. 

Mawela singled out contact crimes and other serious crimes as the two major contributors.

He was presenting the province’s third quarter statistics to the Gauteng legislature portfolio committee on community safety, which focused on crimes committed in the province between October and December 2022.

Mawela said police “recorded crime statistics for the third quarter, as reflected under the 17 community reported serious crimes category, increased by 7.1%. The province contributed 27.1 % of overall crime in the country for this quarter.

SA’s toxic nightmare: Major backlogs in toxicology reports leave families in limbo

The Department of health has left the National Health Laboratory Service with a toxic mess of clearing a backlog of more than 35,000 outstanding ...
News
16 hours ago

“We have two major contributors to our overall 17 community reported serious crimes, which totalled 115,458, and that is the category of contact crimes (50,039) and other serious crimes (33,088).”

“We have been appealing to the public to find ways other than violence to resolve conflicts. We have previously highlighted that assault GBH and common assault are the main contributors to our overall figure for contact crimes.”

He said the two crimes “contributed more than 50% as they recorded 25,642 counts out of 50,039 counts in the contact crimes category. Assault GBH has increased by 4.5% (487 counts more) and common assault has increased by 9.4% (1,238 counts more). 

Trio crimes, which include carjacking and robberies at residential and non-residential premises, saw a reduction of 0.1%.

“This was due to the reduction in carjacking by 6.8% which translates to 192 counts less than the same period in 2021/2022.”

‘Police alone will not be able to drive out crime’: Cele hits back at stats criticisms

Police minister Bheki Cele said taking a video and sharing it on social media cannot be a “normal response” to crime.
News
3 weeks ago

Other serious crimes, which include shoplifting and commercial crimes, recorded 33,088 counts overall, with the theft category contributing 19,512 counts.

“It is for this reason theft in general is the single largest contributing crime category to our 17 community reported crimes,” Mawela said.

“Assaults and theft (45,154) are contributing negatively to our crime scoreboard and we have to find ways to prevent them.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

PODCAST | The crime problem: Why it persists, trends, solutions and political will

Increasing violence in the country is in the spotlight of the 'Sunday Times Politics Weekly' podcast this week as experts join us to put the ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

'No way': Retired parole judge on 'possible release' of serial killers

Four notorious serial killers who were previously deemed unready to be reintegrated into society are now eligible to be considered for parole as per ...
News
4 days ago

‘Justice system is not a pursuit of vengeance’ — Lamola on the death penalty

“It goes without saying that where there is a death penalty crime is not deterred," said justice minister Ronald Lamola.
News
1 week ago

Suspect charged with robbing missing German tourist was released on parole for attempted murder

Nick Frischke disappeared on a coastal hike almost a month ago in Cape Town
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Daybreak Farms spends R57m in fight against whistle-blowers News
  2. Stick-wielding workers ‘intimidating’ patients and staff at Durban hospital South Africa
  3. Love and lobolo for South Africa's new deputy president Paul Mashatile News
  4. WATCH | Man takes police to where he dumped Meghan Cremer’s body, ‘confesses’ ... South Africa
  5. Nehawu protest: Sick teen’s strike ordeal at KZN hospital News

Latest Videos

Doctor picked up in an attempt to remove her from work
Man takes police to where he dumped woman’s body, confesses to murder but found ...