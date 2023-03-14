The party says it will approach courts to interdict the red berets against illegal action they may embark on during the shutdown.
The EFF is planning to take it to the streets next Monday calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and for an end to load-shedding. When party president Julius Malema announced the shutdown he said: “We are not threatened by security and if they want to violate our rights they will find us ready.”
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said police are “prepared” and will “be on the ground” during the national shutdown.
LISTEN | EFF threats to shut businesses and schools cannot go unchecked: Steenhuisen
Image: Alaister Russell
DA leader John Steenhuisen wants the EFF to withdraw "threats" to businesses regarding its shutdown next week.
Listen to Steenhuisen and EFF:
