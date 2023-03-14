South Africa

LISTEN | EFF threats to shut businesses and schools cannot go unchecked: Steenhuisen

14 March 2023 - 17:09
The EFF is planning a ‘national shutdown’ on March 20.
Image: Alaister Russell

DA leader John Steenhuisen wants the EFF to withdraw "threats" to businesses regarding its shutdown next week.

Listen to Steenhuisen and EFF:

The party says it will approach courts to interdict the red berets against illegal action they may embark on during the shutdown.

The EFF is planning to take it to the streets next Monday calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and for an end to load-shedding. When party president Julius Malema announced the shutdown he said: “We are not threatened by security and if they want to violate our rights they will find us ready.”

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said police are “prepared” and will “be on the ground” during the national shutdown.

TimesLIVE

Security measures in place in eThekwini ahead of national shutdown

The eThekwini municipality has put security personnel on high alert ahead of the EFF’s national shutdown planned for Monday.
Police ‘will be on the ground’ for national shutdown: Elias Mawela

Gauteng top cop Lt-Gen Elias Mawela says police are "prepared" and will "be on the ground" during the planned national shutdown, taking place next ...
DA vows to reject and prevent EFF violence ahead of 'national shutdown'

'We will not sit back and allow the EFF to threaten businesses, livelihoods and lives,' says DA leader John Steenhuisen.
City of Cape Town seeks interdict against disruptions ahead of EFF ‘national shutdown’

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the city will apply for a precautionary high court interdict against any attempt to incite or take part in ...
