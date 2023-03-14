Among interventions implemented to address the crisis is increasing Rand Water's bulk water-supply system, which began in February 2023.
“They are taking practical steps, and I'm talking water security, real water security for the people of Gauteng. And these are committed plans in terms of funding and time frame,” said Mchunu.
He was briefing the media on Tuesday on outcomes of his meetings with Gauteng municipalities and executive mayors on water services in the province.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
LISTEN | 'We are not sleeping, we are working' — Mchunu on Gauteng’s water crisis
'These are committed plans in terms of funding and time frame'
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu says the government is delivering practical plans to address Gauteng's water-shortage crisis.
Water demand in Gauteng is about 4,563 megalitres (ml) a day, he said, with Rand Water providing a deficit of about 396ml, or about 9%, less than that per day.
LISTEN HERE:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Among interventions implemented to address the crisis is increasing Rand Water's bulk water-supply system, which began in February 2023.
“They are taking practical steps, and I'm talking water security, real water security for the people of Gauteng. And these are committed plans in terms of funding and time frame,” said Mchunu.
He was briefing the media on Tuesday on outcomes of his meetings with Gauteng municipalities and executive mayors on water services in the province.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Water and sanitation minister to ask for load-shedding exemption to avoid Gauteng water cuts
It will take R33bn a year for 10 years to end SA’s water woes
Load-shedding wreaking havoc with water supply systems: Senzo Mchunu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos