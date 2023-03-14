South Africa

LISTEN | 'We are not sleeping, we are working' — Mchunu on Gauteng’s water crisis

'These are committed plans in terms of funding and time frame'

14 March 2023 - 16:55 By DEMI BUZO
Rand Water is providing a deficit of about 396 megalitres, or about 9%, less than Gauteng's water demand per day.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu says the government is delivering practical plans to address Gauteng's water-shortage crisis.   

Water demand in Gauteng is about 4,563 megalitres (ml) a day, he said, with Rand Water providing a deficit of about 396ml, or about 9%, less than that per day.  

LISTEN HERE: 

Among interventions implemented to address the crisis is increasing Rand Water's bulk water-supply system, which began in February 2023. 

“They are taking practical steps, and I'm talking water security, real water security for the people of Gauteng. And these are committed plans in terms of funding and time frame,” said Mchunu. 

He was briefing the media on Tuesday on outcomes of his meetings with Gauteng municipalities and executive mayors on water services in the province.  

