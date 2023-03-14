Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela says police are “prepared” and will “be on the ground” during the planned national shutdown taking place next Monday.
Mawela was presenting the province's third quarter crime statistics, which focus on crimes committed between October and December 2022, and responded to questions by members of Gauteng legislature's portfolio committee on community safety.
Police members have been mobilised, he said, reiterating: “We are prepared, we'll be on the ground.”
Mawela urged those taking part in the protests to do so “within the ambit of the law” and to “respect the rights of others” who will not be taking part.
While presenting the statistics, he revealed that the province had recorded 403 peaceful protests and 97 unrest situations during the third quarter.
Police ‘will be on the ground’ for national shutdown: Elias Mawela
Image: Elvis Ntombela
WATCH | EFF warns businesses to close on day of national shutdown to avoid possible looting
“These incidents that needed to be attended to resulted in diversion of core business as resources were spread to meet our constitutional mandate,” he said.
The EFF is planning the “mother of all shutdowns” on March 20, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. It will be joined by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), which said it was asked by the EFF to participate.
The EFF has warned businesses to close or risk being looted on the day.
The DA is seeking a court interdict to ensure that the EFF leadership retracts all intimidation letters issued to businesses and is asking the government for assurances that law enforcement will ensure the countrywide protests do not turn violent.
