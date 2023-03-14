Health minister Joe Phaahla and health ombud Prof Malegapuru Makgoba are briefing the media about the report on the findings of an investigation into allegations against Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg.
WATCH LIVE | Health minister and health ombud brief media on allegations against Rahima Moosa Hospital
READ MORE:
DA slams Rahima Moosa Hospital CEO for 'failing' pregnant women
