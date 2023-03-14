South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Health minister and health ombud brief media on allegations against Rahima Moosa Hospital

14 March 2023 - 10:26 By TimesLIVE

Health minister Joe Phaahla and health ombud Prof Malegapuru Makgoba are briefing the media about the report on the findings of an investigation into allegations against Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg.

DA slams Rahima Moosa Hospital CEO for 'failing' pregnant women

Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi visited the Rahima Moosa Hospital and said the matter is under investigation by the Quality Assurance Unit.
Politics
11 months ago
