A Phoenix, Durban, homeowner faces a murder charge after shooting an alleged robbery suspect who stabbed him in his yard.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said a 60-year-old man allegedly found an unknown suspect at his premises with copper pipes in Woodview Drive, Phoenix, on Tuesday evening.
“He approached him, the suspect became violent and stabbed him. The victim drew his firearm and allegedly shot the suspect who died at the scene,” said Gwala.
KZN VIP Protection Services, who responded first to the scene, said the suspect allegedly jumped over walls from the Brentwood area to Woodview Drive while fleeing from community members who suspected him of theft and robbery.
“A homeowner, unknowingly, while in his yard, was confronted by an armed African male suspect who attacked him viciously. When the homeowner attempted to defend himself, [he] shot at the suspect,” said the private security company.
“The suspect was declared dead by medics while the homeowner was being treated by KZN VIP Medics. The patient had to be transported rapidly as the bleeding was excessive.”
Police are investigating a charge of murder. The homeowner was admitted to hospital.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Durban man faces murder charge after shooting intruder who stabbed him
Image: 123RF
A Phoenix, Durban, homeowner faces a murder charge after shooting an alleged robbery suspect who stabbed him in his yard.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said a 60-year-old man allegedly found an unknown suspect at his premises with copper pipes in Woodview Drive, Phoenix, on Tuesday evening.
“He approached him, the suspect became violent and stabbed him. The victim drew his firearm and allegedly shot the suspect who died at the scene,” said Gwala.
KZN VIP Protection Services, who responded first to the scene, said the suspect allegedly jumped over walls from the Brentwood area to Woodview Drive while fleeing from community members who suspected him of theft and robbery.
“A homeowner, unknowingly, while in his yard, was confronted by an armed African male suspect who attacked him viciously. When the homeowner attempted to defend himself, [he] shot at the suspect,” said the private security company.
“The suspect was declared dead by medics while the homeowner was being treated by KZN VIP Medics. The patient had to be transported rapidly as the bleeding was excessive.”
Police are investigating a charge of murder. The homeowner was admitted to hospital.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Four Limpopo cops arrested after foreigners robbed of R5,000
Suspect injured after live cable blows up during attempted theft in Alex
Electrocuted 'copper thief' blamed for power outage in south Durban
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos