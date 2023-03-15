South Africa

Durban man faces murder charge after shooting intruder who stabbed him

15 March 2023 - 17:27 By LWAZI HLANGU
A Phoenix man who was stabbed by an intruder faces a murder charge after shooting the man. Stock photo.
A Phoenix man who was stabbed by an intruder faces a murder charge after shooting the man. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A Phoenix, Durban, homeowner faces a murder charge after shooting an alleged robbery suspect who stabbed him in his yard.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said a 60-year-old man allegedly found an unknown suspect at his premises with copper pipes in Woodview Drive, Phoenix, on Tuesday evening.

“He approached him, the suspect became violent and stabbed him. The victim drew his firearm and allegedly shot the suspect who died at the scene,” said Gwala.

KZN VIP Protection Services, who responded first to the scene, said the suspect allegedly jumped over walls from the Brentwood area to Woodview Drive while fleeing from community members who suspected him of theft and robbery.

“A homeowner, unknowingly, while in his yard, was confronted by an armed African male suspect who attacked him viciously. When the homeowner attempted to defend himself, [he] shot at the suspect,” said the private security company.

“The suspect was declared dead by medics while the homeowner was being treated by KZN VIP Medics. The patient had to be transported rapidly as the bleeding was excessive.”

Police are investigating a charge of murder. The homeowner was admitted to hospital.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Four Limpopo cops arrested after foreigners robbed of R5,000

Four Limpopo police officers were on Tuesday arrested for common robbery, after allegedly forcefully taking R5,000 from suspected undocumented ...
News
19 hours ago

Suspect injured after live cable blows up during attempted theft in Alex

A suspected cable thief has been arrested after he was allegedly caught trying to steal a live cable near the repair site of an electricity fault in ...
News
1 day ago

Electrocuted 'copper thief' blamed for power outage in south Durban

The eThekwini municipality has blamed an alleged copper thief for a widespread power outage in Isipingo, south of Durban, after he was electrocuted ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | EFF warns businesses to close on day of national shutdown to avoid ... South Africa
  2. Aspirant law student wins first court case after WSU admission bungle News
  3. Stick-wielding workers ‘intimidating’ patients and staff at Durban hospital South Africa
  4. ‘I’ve never walked into a supermarket’ turns into a shopping spree at a mall ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man takes police to where he dumped Meghan Cremer’s body, ‘confesses’ ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Mapping German tourist's final steps on hiking app one month after he went ...
'Fighter's show them times two what you can do!': Malema on 'national shutdown' ...