South Africa

Manhunt launched after five ‘illegal miners’ found shot execution style

15 March 2023 - 08:00
Five men suspected to be illegal miners were found shot execution style in Free State. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

Free State police have launched a manhunt after five people suspected to be illegal miners were found shot execution style at a mine on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Virginia at around 12.55pm when police were called to a crime scene at the Central Plant mine premises.

On arrival police came across a man who claimed he was looking for his brother, according to Free State police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng.

“He was informed there were bodies in the mine premises and he showed police where the bodies were found.

“Preliminary investigations reveal they were shot at the back of their heads. It seems they were shot somewhere else and dumped there,” Thakeng said.

One of the five was identified as a Mozambique national by his brother. The motive for the killings is unknown and no arrests have been made.

Thakeng confirmed five murder cases had been registered for further investigation.

PODCAST | The crime problem: why it persists, trends, solutions and the political will

TimesLIVE

