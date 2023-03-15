South Africa

POLL | Do you back the DA’s national shutdown interdict application?

15 March 2023 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
The EFF is planning a national shutdown next week.
Image: Esa Alexander

The DA’s application for an urgent court interdict against “intimidation” ahead of a national shutdown next week has sparked debate across the country.

The EFF is planning the “mother of all shutdowns” on March 20, demanding the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding, among other things.

The DA called for police to ensure the safety of South Africans during the shutdown after the EFF warned businesses to close to avoid possible looting.

While Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela this week said police are “prepared” and will “be on the ground” during the protest, the DA said it was taking legal action to ensure the protests were peaceful and the EFF retracts “intimidation letters” it allegedly sent, including to OR Tambo International Airport warning the authority not to allow flights or business activity on the day.

“Our lawyers have drafted a template affidavit that can be used by any business owner who has been intimidated by any EFF representatives to report such behaviour and press a formal charge of intimidation against the leadership of the EFF and its local representatives who act on behalf of the EFF’s national leadership, and to request that the police service prevents, combats and investigates any violation of the legislation that regulates demonstrations, gatherings and events in South Africa,” said DA leader John Steenhuisen.

While some have welcomed the DA’s decision to take the matter to court, others said the party was trying to ride the wave of publicity surrounding the protests.

The EFF said the DA’s legal action was an anti-democratic publicity stunt.

It denied the national shutdown was illegal and would be characterised by violence.

“The right to protest is enshrined in the constitution and will not only be practised by the EFF, but multiple stakeholders who have expressed their intention to form part of the shutdown.

“Their [The DA’s] baseless claim of intimidation and predicted violence is part and parcel of the DA’s racist philosophical outlook, which depends strongly on the supposed irrationality of black people and the racist presumption that African people have no capacity to express themselves in a peaceful manner.”

READ MORE:

‘Don’t be stupid’ — Helen Zille says national shutdown will make problems worse

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has shared her thoughts on the "national shutdown" planned for next week, claiming it will make South Africa's ...
News
7 hours ago

Security measures in place in eThekwini ahead of national shutdown

The eThekwini municipality has put security personnel on high alert ahead of the EFF’s national shutdown planned for Monday.
Politics
22 hours ago

Police ‘will be on the ground’ for national shutdown: Elias Mawela

Gauteng top cop Lt-Gen Elias Mawela says police are "prepared" and will "be on the ground" during the planned national shutdown, taking place next ...
News
1 day ago

EFF hits back at DA’s ‘frivolous legal action’ against national shutdown

The EFF has responded to what it calls the DA’s “frivolous legal action” against the party's national shutdown on Monday.
News
4 hours ago
