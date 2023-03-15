South Africa

Search continues for lioness on the loose

15 March 2023 - 12:09
A lioness on the loose has been seen by two people near Hartbeespoort Dam. File photo.
A lioness on the loose has been seen by two people near Hartbeespoort Dam. File photo.
Image: Daniel Born

Operations continue to track and safely retrieve a lioness on the loose in Pretoria.

Arthur Crewe of security company Strategic Response Unit confirmed the search for the big cat was continuing. He said the animal is believed to be in the same vicinity as the first sighting on the border between Gauteng and the North West.

TimesLIVE last week reported the lioness was loose on the R511 between Hartbeespoort Dam and Pretoria and was spotted by two people.

Crewe said they had another sighting two days ago through police in Atteridgeville.

“Our units responded and were tracking until late afternoon. It seems to be very much in the same vicinity as the first sighting, so the guys are waiting for more sightings, but there are daily operations. She is obviously close to the water,” he said.

It's a jungle in SA: lion and buffaloes walk the streets

A lion is still on the loose along the R511 road between Hartbeespoort Dam and Pretoria, while the search for an unknown number of buffaloes ...
News
5 days ago

He said they have not received reports of attack or injuries.

“She hasn’t attacked anybody. She is on her own and operations are in place to recover her safely,” he said.

On Wednesday Crewe told TimesLIVE the searchers were using technology, including drones, and would do their best to ensure the animal was captured safely. 

He urged members of the public not to panic.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Caged humans ‘locked’ in lions’ den

Limpopo animal sanctuary experience allows tourists to get face-to-face with big cats.
News
1 month ago

Nearly a third of 5,440 large carnivore attacks on humans were fatal

Most of the victims are working outdoors in low-income countries
News
1 month ago

'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings cubs home

Edenvale veterinarian Dr Shabeer Bhoola has denied claims by the community that he owns the tiger which escaped on Monday.
News
1 month ago

LISTEN | Owner of Sheba the tiger opens up about escape

Rassie Erasmus, the owner of eight-year-old Sheba, a Bengal tigress which escaped from his 11.5ha plot in the Walkers Fruit Farm area of Midvaal, ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | EFF warns businesses to close on day of national shutdown to avoid ... South Africa
  2. Aspirant law student wins first court case after WSU admission bungle News
  3. Stick-wielding workers ‘intimidating’ patients and staff at Durban hospital South Africa
  4. WATCH | Man takes police to where he dumped Meghan Cremer’s body, ‘confesses’ ... South Africa
  5. ‘I’ve never walked into a supermarket’ turns into a shopping spree at a mall ... South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF members warns community to shut shops, factories on March 20
Doctor picked up in an attempt to remove her from work