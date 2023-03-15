Temporary exemption for Kusile clean air rules granted to Eskom

South Africa

Eskom plans to construct “temporary stacks” at Kusile power station by November which are expected to reduce load-shedding by two stages — but there's a catch.

It intends to run these stacks without the use of the flue gas delsuphurisation mechanism for 13 months. This is likely to result in increased sulphur dioxide emissions — more than the applicable limit contained in Kusile’s atmospheric emission licence.

“I have been called on to make an extraordinarily difficult decision,” minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment Barbara Creecy said on Wednesday, announcing she has granted Eskom an exemption from the “lengthy process” required to amend its atmospheric emission licence.

“Eskom’s request pertains to a temporary solution to restore lost generation capacity at its Kusile power station while a damaged stack undergoes repairs.”

These are only due for completion in December next year.

Inadequate grid hampers South Africa’s power generation plans

Filling a gap of about 6,000MW of capacity needed to stabilise the system requires grid access for more new projects and quick permitting processes.
News
1 day ago

Eskom will now need to apply to the national air quality officer for a one-off postponement with the compliance time frames for minimum emission standards for new plants. The postponement can only be valid until March 31 2025 in terms of the applicable regulations.

Creecy said she is aware of the well-documented socioeconomic effects of load-shedding.

“I am equally aware of the health and associated effects of exposure to sulphur dioxide emissions, particularly on communities close to coal-fired power stations.”

She has made the exemption subject to conditions on Eskom:

  • hold a public participation process within a curtailed time frame of 14 days;
  • account to the minister and the portfolio committee on forestry, fisheries and the environment in the National Assembly on the progress of its repair to the west stack; and
  • undertake measures to mitigate the exposure of its employees and surrounding communities to harm which, at a minimum, must include independent health screenings and referral to appropriate public health facilities for treatment where necessary.

 

