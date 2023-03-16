South Africa

Duo appear in court over Mpumalanga traffic cop’s murder

16 March 2023 - 07:15
Two men have appeared in court over the murder of a traffic officer. File image.
Two men have appeared in court over the murder of a traffic officer. File image.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Two men appeared in the White River magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a municipal chief traffic officer at the weekend.

Charles Mbungeni Mabuza, 35, and Harward Malume Mashego, 38, made separate appearances four days after Judas Chiloane was shot and robbed while parked on the side of the road between Hazyview and Graskop.

According to Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi, Chiloane was with a female friend when the armed suspects emerged from a nearby bush.

“They took the victim's firearm and fatally shot him.

“Chiloane sustained multiple injuries and the suspects fled the scene. The female called for help and the police arrived. He was declared dead at the scene.”

The duo was arrested on Tuesday, with Mabuza being charged for murder and being in possession of a prohibited firearm. Mashego was charged for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“The case was also postponed to March 22 for legal aid. The accused remain in custody,” Sekgotodi said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Family of Ipid investigator welcome sentence of killer but worried the 'mastermind' is still out there

The family of murdered investigator Mandla Mahlangu say though they welcome the heavy sentence handed to his killer, they are concerned that the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Unlicensed ‘drunk driver’ who killed a metro cop sentenced to 10 years

A drunk driver who killed a Johannesburg metro police officer in February 2020 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
News
3 weeks ago

Truck driver who drove into and killed MP traffic cop not in police custody

A Mpumalanga traffic officer who died after she was hit by a truck will be buried on Saturday in Middelburg, it was confirmed on Friday.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | EFF warns businesses to close on day of national shutdown to avoid ... South Africa
  2. Aspirant law student wins first court case after WSU admission bungle News
  3. ‘I’ve never walked into a supermarket’ turns into a shopping spree at a mall ... South Africa
  4. KZN woman in critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba in her home South Africa
  5. WATCH | Mapping tourist’s final steps one month after he went missing in Cape ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Mapping German tourist's final steps on hiking app one month after he went ...
'Fighter's show them times two what you can do!': Malema on 'national shutdown' ...