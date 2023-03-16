South Africa

Expect delays on section of R21 road to Joburg airport due to maintenance

16 March 2023 - 10:11
Commuters have been warned to expect delays on the R21 due to routine maintenance. Stock photo.
Commuters have been warned to expect delays on the R21 due to routine maintenance. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerayut Ranmai

The South African National Road Agency (Sanral) says road maintenance will be carried out on the R21 road between Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport and Pomona Road.

Sanral project manager Oakley van Eyk said the contractor will establish the site on Friday and work will commence on Saturday.

The anticipated completion date is Saturday May 13.

“The work will be executed from 9am until 3pm every day during the week, including weekends,” he said.

The following work is expected to be executed as part of the routine road maintenance:

  • patching of the existing road surface;
  • sweeping and cleaning of the road surface;
  • deviation and control of traffic vehicles; and
  • reinstatement of road markings.

Van Eyk warned that this may introduce disruptions to normal travel times for motorists travelling in the morning and afternoons resulting in slight delays, particularly on the affected roads: Pomona Road southbound, up to OR Tambo International Airport southbound and OR Tambo International Airport northbound, up to Pomona Road northbound.

“We kindly request motorists to plan their trips accordingly, consider alternative routes and use caution when making use of the roads. We appeal to road users for utmost caution, patience and compliance with road signage and speed adjustments in the affected areas.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Ghost? US trucker shares dashcam footage of grey figure in road

A truck driver passing through Arizona in the US says his dashcam appears to have caught what looks like a ghost.
News
1 day ago

Man makes a living from potholes: Motorists concerned about cars and road safety

While potholes wreak havoc for drivers in and around communities, a 39-year-old Mamelodi man has found an opportunity to put bread on the table.
News
1 week ago

Section of Uranium Street in Fourways collapsing

A developing sinkhole on Uranium Street towards William Nicol Drive in Fourways, Johannesburg, could have been caused by stormwater which runs ...
News
1 month ago

Sinkhole nightmare spreads throughout Tshwane

As much as R29m has been budgeted for sinkhole repairs in Tshwane for 2022/23
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Need a visa to visit the UK? Here's how to avoid trouble and avert delays Consumer Live
  2. UK visa applications ramped up to less than 15 working days’ wait News
  3. Afghan nationals 'want to help crime victims in Cape Flats' News
  4. Easier, cheaper air travel unlikely to take off soon Travel
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | How to use a bank’s chargeback facility to your advantage Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. KZN woman in critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba in her home South Africa
  2. WATCH | EFF warns businesses to close on day of national shutdown to avoid ... South Africa
  3. Aspirant law student wins first court case after WSU admission bungle News
  4. ‘I’ve never walked into a supermarket’ turns into a shopping spree at a mall ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Mapping tourist’s final steps one month after he went missing in Cape ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony
Mapping German tourist's final steps on hiking app one month after he went ...