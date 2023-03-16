The South African National Road Agency (Sanral) says road maintenance will be carried out on the R21 road between Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport and Pomona Road.
Sanral project manager Oakley van Eyk said the contractor will establish the site on Friday and work will commence on Saturday.
The anticipated completion date is Saturday May 13.
“The work will be executed from 9am until 3pm every day during the week, including weekends,” he said.
The following work is expected to be executed as part of the routine road maintenance:
- patching of the existing road surface;
- sweeping and cleaning of the road surface;
- deviation and control of traffic vehicles; and
- reinstatement of road markings.
Van Eyk warned that this may introduce disruptions to normal travel times for motorists travelling in the morning and afternoons resulting in slight delays, particularly on the affected roads: Pomona Road southbound, up to OR Tambo International Airport southbound and OR Tambo International Airport northbound, up to Pomona Road northbound.
“We kindly request motorists to plan their trips accordingly, consider alternative routes and use caution when making use of the roads. We appeal to road users for utmost caution, patience and compliance with road signage and speed adjustments in the affected areas.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Expect delays on section of R21 road to Joburg airport due to maintenance
Image: 123RF/Weerayut Ranmai
The South African National Road Agency (Sanral) says road maintenance will be carried out on the R21 road between Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport and Pomona Road.
Sanral project manager Oakley van Eyk said the contractor will establish the site on Friday and work will commence on Saturday.
The anticipated completion date is Saturday May 13.
“The work will be executed from 9am until 3pm every day during the week, including weekends,” he said.
The following work is expected to be executed as part of the routine road maintenance:
Van Eyk warned that this may introduce disruptions to normal travel times for motorists travelling in the morning and afternoons resulting in slight delays, particularly on the affected roads: Pomona Road southbound, up to OR Tambo International Airport southbound and OR Tambo International Airport northbound, up to Pomona Road northbound.
“We kindly request motorists to plan their trips accordingly, consider alternative routes and use caution when making use of the roads. We appeal to road users for utmost caution, patience and compliance with road signage and speed adjustments in the affected areas.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
WATCH | Ghost? US trucker shares dashcam footage of grey figure in road
Man makes a living from potholes: Motorists concerned about cars and road safety
Section of Uranium Street in Fourways collapsing
Sinkhole nightmare spreads throughout Tshwane
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos