South Africa

IN PICS | Five men 'on their way to carry out hit' arrested in Cato Manor

Hired killers’ target was high-profile person, says MEC Sipho Hlomuka

16 March 2023 - 16:52 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Police arrested five men in Cato Manor who were allegedly on their way to carry out a 'hit'.
Police arrested five men in Cato Manor who were allegedly on their way to carry out a 'hit'.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Five heavily armed men who were allegedly on their way to kill a high-profile person were intercepted by police at Cato Manor, Durban, on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal community safety MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the five were suspected of being hitmen linked to a number of cases.

He said police received a tip-off about an impending “hit” and acted on the information.

The men were travelling in three vehicles — a silver bakkie, a hired Toyota Starlet and a third car belonging to one of the men.

Hlomuka said the bakkie was allegedly stolen at Inanda and the suspects were going to use it as one of their escape vehicles.

“I’m not going to mention the person’s name as we are still in the process of investigations but he is a high-profile person in Durban. Police followed the cars and found many guns that I’m not going to mention by name,” he said, adding that they had arrested at least four people.

Five men were handcuffed by the police next to a bakkie at the scene of the arrest.

He said reasons why the “high-profile person” had been targeted were still unknown.

“The police are going to do the work and process all the firearms found at the scene and also we are going to investigate the phones that were found in the possession of the suspects. Their phones are ringing as we speak and whoever hired them to go and kill that person is calling to check how far they are,” he said.

Asked whether the suspects were linked to the recent hit on rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, Hlomuka said they were still going to investigate possible links.

He said investigations into AKA’s murder were ongoing and police would provide details as soon as they were available.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

KZN top police brass to inspect ‘hitman haven’ in Cato Manor

KwaZulu-Natal top police brass are in Cato Manor, Durban, where police have arrested a number of suspected hitmen in possession of several rifles.
News
2 hours ago

Woman who ordered hit on husband to cash policies sentenced to life

A 47-year-old woman who paid hitmen R20,000 to kill her husband so she could cash in on insurance policies in 2019 was sentenced to life ...
News
3 days ago

KZN unveils grand plan to curb crime and announces back pay for izinduna

The KZN executive council has committed to intensify the battle against cross-border crime and the elimination of illegal guns as part of its ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. KZN woman in critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba in her home South Africa
  2. WATCH | EFF warns businesses to close on day of national shutdown to avoid ... South Africa
  3. ‘I’ve never walked into a supermarket’ turns into a shopping spree at a mall ... South Africa
  4. Aspirant law student wins first court case after WSU admission bungle News
  5. WATCH | Mapping tourist’s final steps one month after he went missing in Cape ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest
'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony