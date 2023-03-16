South Africa

Load-shedding moves to stage 3

16 March 2023 - 07:22 By TimesLIVE
Eskom's Megawatt Park head offices in Johannesburg.
Eskom's Megawatt Park head offices in Johannesburg.
Image: File/ Freddy Mavunda

Due to some improvements in generation capacity, load-shedding will be reduced to stage 3 until further notice, Eskom says.

Repairs to damaged towers from Cahora Bassa in Mozambique were completed and restored to full capacity earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the electricity utility said the enforced power cuts would move between stages 3 and 4.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Inadequate grid hampers South Africa’s power generation plans

Filling a gap of about 6,000MW of capacity needed to stabilise the system requires grid access for more new projects and quick permitting processes.
News
2 days ago

Temporary exemption for Kusile clean air rules granted to Eskom

Eskom plans to construct “temporary stacks” at Kusile power station by November which are expected to reduce load-shedding by two stages — but ...
News
20 hours ago

We must celebrate stages 2 and 3 load-shedding, not just lament stages 7 and 8: Eskom chair

Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana says South Africans should celebrate the lower stages of load-shedding instead of criticising the power utility for ...
News
20 hours ago

Blackout report paints a bleak picture of hopeless South Africans

BrandMapp and SilverstoneCIS find out how the middle class have been affected, how they are feeling and dealing with power cuts
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | EFF warns businesses to close on day of national shutdown to avoid ... South Africa
  2. Aspirant law student wins first court case after WSU admission bungle News
  3. ‘I’ve never walked into a supermarket’ turns into a shopping spree at a mall ... South Africa
  4. KZN woman in critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba in her home South Africa
  5. WATCH | Mapping tourist’s final steps one month after he went missing in Cape ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Mapping German tourist's final steps on hiking app one month after he went ...
'Fighter's show them times two what you can do!': Malema on 'national shutdown' ...