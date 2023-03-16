Due to some improvements in generation capacity, load-shedding will be reduced to stage 3 until further notice, Eskom says.
Repairs to damaged towers from Cahora Bassa in Mozambique were completed and restored to full capacity earlier this week.
On Tuesday, the electricity utility said the enforced power cuts would move between stages 3 and 4.
TimesLIVE
Load-shedding moves to stage 3
Image: File/ Freddy Mavunda
