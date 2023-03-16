Mpumalanga traffic cop allegedly killed during sexcapade with lover
Suspect claims he targeted couples at rendezvous spot
16 March 2023 - 11:35
A man arrested for the murder of a Mpumalanga traffic chief has allegedly told police the spot where Judas Chiloane was killed was his hunting ground to rob couples having sex...
Mpumalanga traffic cop allegedly killed during sexcapade with lover
Suspect claims he targeted couples at rendezvous spot
A man arrested for the murder of a Mpumalanga traffic chief has allegedly told police the spot where Judas Chiloane was killed was his hunting ground to rob couples having sex...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos