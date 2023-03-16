South Africa

Putco suspends operations on Monday but taxi industry will continue operating

16 March 2023 - 12:37
Putco announced that it will not operate on 20 March 2023.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

Putco has decided to suspend its bus operations on Monday during the planned shutdown.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said the company had conducted a safety and risk assessment after the EFF called for a national shutdown.

“The in-depth analysis uncovered threats of intimidation and a planned interruption of economic activities by disrupting road networks to prevent trucks and buses from operating,” he said.

The EFF has planned the “mother of all shutdowns” on Monday, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

Xulu said as a precautionary measure and due to safety concerns for passengers and staff, Putco will not operate on Monday.

He said there will be reduced services on Tuesday and full service will resume on Wednesday.

“Putco urges all passengers and staff to remain vigilant,” he said.

Meanwhile, Santaco said the taxi industry will not participate in the shutdown.

The association urged all provinces to inform their regions and taxi associations that Monday will be a normal operating day for the taxi industry.

The National Taxi Alliance has advised its members to ensure the safety of passengers and drivers by closely monitoring the situation on the ground.

The alliance also announced it will be operating fully on Monday throughout the country.

“Equally so, we respect the right to strike and expect the marches to reciprocate by respecting the constitution-prescribed freedoms,” said its spokesperson Theo Malele.

Police minister Bheki Cele said on Thursday law enforcement agencies will enforce the law.

He said the security cluster is fully prepared and will deal with any disruptions.

“Law enforcement officers will be out in their numbers enforcing the law. Anyone who intimidates, stops anyone from going to work, barricades the roads and highways, and uses any form of violence to try to stop our people from going on with their lives will face the full might of the law.”

TimesLIVE

