Two UniZulu 'robbers' arrested, while university suspends classes

16 March 2023 - 11:59 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Two men allegedly stormed the University of Zululand's off-campus residences on Tuesday night and robbed students.
Two suspects who allegedly robbed University of Zululand students on Tuesday are set to appear in court soon. 

Gunmen stormed three off-campus residences and stole cellphones, laptops, clothes and money from students shortly after 9pm. 

The students tried to block the robbers from entering, but they pushed open doors and helped themselves to whatever they could find.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident. 

He said students complained to Mtunzini police officers that they were robbed in the Khandisa area in KwaDlangezwa. 

“A suspect vehicle was spotted by members of the community and there was an exchange of gunfire. The suspects abandoned their vehicle and fled the scene.” 

A 30-year-old was later arrested for attempted murder, while a 27-year-old was arrested for house robbery, he said, adding that a vehicle was seized. 

No deaths or injuries were reported. 

“The suspects will appear in court once they are charged,” Netshiunda said. 

After the incident, students allegedly threatened to shut down the university as they demanded an urgent plan to address safety and security, especially in off-campus residences. 

The Student Representative Council (SRC) met university management on Wednesday. 

After the meeting, the university issued an alert to students saying it was immediately suspending academic activities. 

“The University of Zululand community learnt with shock about allegations that a group of criminals invaded a university-accredited external residence last night. After being accosted, the group ran past some of the other accredited residences and there were reports of gunshots fired.

“Notice is hereby given that all academic activities are suspended with immediate effect,” the institution said, adding that this would enable it to investigate.

