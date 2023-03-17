South Africa

Anything that threatens shutdown will be handled decisively: EFFSC tells Pretoria university

17 March 2023 - 17:39
The EFF is planning the 'mother of national shutdowns' to protest about a number of issues, as well as call for President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

The EFF student command (EFFSC) has warned the University of Pretoria (UP) that it will shut down all campuses just after midnight on Sunday.

It told the university’s vice-chancellor and officials this week that all entrances and parts of Tshwane will be closed.

“No employee and student of the University of Pretoria is to be on the premises. No vehicle will be allowed to enter or leave university campuses,” the university's EFFSC said.

Should any student require medical assistance, said student will be transported by university transport, escorted by a student representative council (SRC) member, an EFFSC official and a South African Police Service vehicle, it said.

In its stern message, the command said: “You may notify employees and students about the shutdown ahead through your various communications. Anything that threatens the goal in any way will be handled decisively."

UP has, however, indicated that its academic programme will proceed as usual on Monday.

Spokesperson Rikus Delport said while the institution respects everyone’s right to participate in protests, those who choose not to are free to carry on with their normal activities, uninterrupted.

“In light of this, the University of Pretoria will continue with its activities. We trust the organisers will respect the rights of all to make their own choice in that regard,” Delport said.

Gauteng EFF provincial secretary Agnes Ramalepe also notified UP’s registrar of the shutdown. According to her missive, all universities will be shut on Monday.

TimesLIVE

