South Africa

KZN man arrested after allegedly stabbing toddler to death

17 March 2023 - 10:37
A KZN man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a toddler to death. Stock photo.
A KZN man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a toddler to death. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

A 32-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested for the murder of a one-year-old child he allegedly stabbed multiple times before stabbing his mother.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE the incident took place in the eMpumelelweni area in the north of the province.

“It is alleged the victim was stabbed multiple times and the suspect also damaged the house.

“The suspect also assaulted and stabbed his mother who sustained injuries.”

Gwala said police are investigating charges of murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Five Eastern Cape family members killed as they sleep

In another multiple murder to rock the Eastern Cape, the family members, four women and a boy, were found shot dead in their Luphondo village home
News
1 week ago

Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has deployed social workers to help the family cope with the trauma.

The department said the man was related to the child.

“An 18-year-old mother watched helplessly while the child was gruesomely murdered.

“It is alleged the man started being violent to the family on Sunday and could not be contained.

“This is one of the most horrifying incidents in our province and it’s hard to explain what could have led to such behaviour,” said Khoza.

“It is very painful that a child had to die like this.

“As communities and families we should ensure anyone who becomes violent should be reported to the police immediately to avoid harm that could happen.

“Though the life of the innocent child would not be returned, we find solace that the perpetrator is behind bars.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Durban man faces murder charge after shooting intruder who stabbed him

A Phoenix, Durban, homeowner faces a murder charge after shooting an alleged robbery suspect who stabbed him in his yard.
News
1 day ago

Duo appear in court over Mpumalanga traffic cop’s murder

Two men appeared in the White River magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a municipal chief traffic officer at the weekend.
News
1 day ago

Police officer 'guns down' estranged wife and her male companion

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the murder of a policewoman in Ikageleng, Zeerust, allegedly by her police officer ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. KZN woman in critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba in her home South Africa
  2. 'I don't eat KFC, it smells badly': Malema takes a dig at fast-food joint ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Mapping tourist’s final steps one month after he went missing in Cape ... South Africa
  4. ‘I’ve never walked into a supermarket’ turns into a shopping spree at a mall ... South Africa
  5. IN PICS | Five men 'on their way to carry out hit' arrested in Cato Manor South Africa

Latest Videos

DD Mabuza is the senior politician involved in Eskom corruption: DA's ...
'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest