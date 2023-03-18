South Africa

E-hailing driver in critical condition after being shot twice in Durban

18 March 2023 - 13:54
An e-hailing driver is in critical condition after he was shot twice.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

An e-hailing taxi driver is in a critical condition after he was shot twice during an alleged hijacking in Durban on Friday.

The incident happened at 11.35pm on Sea Cow Lake road, according to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

“Reports allege that an e-hailing taxi had been hijacked after [loading] three adult male passengers.

“The patient, a 28-year-old male, drove his passengers to a deserted location where he was ordered out of the car. It is believed that while trying to flee, the man was shot twice.

“When medics arrived on the scene, they found the patient in a critical condition, lying in a pool of blood.”

Herbst said the man was treated on the scene by paramedics but his condition rapidly deteriorated and a decision was made to rush him to the nearest hospital for further care.

The circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities who were on the scene, he added.

TimesLIVE

