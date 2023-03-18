South Africa

Going for gold and losing: Man found with 23 bars in whisky box fined R40k

18 March 2023 - 16:06
A man found with 23 gold bars has been sentenced.
A man found with 23 gold bars concealed in a box of whisky at OR Tambo International Airport has been sentenced to a fine of R40,000 or two years' imprisonment.

Tashinga Nyasha Masinire was arrested by members of the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit, with the assistance of customs officials, after he landed from neighbouring Zimbabwe in May 2021.

According to Hawks Gauteng spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha, Masinire's arrest came after he was subjected to a random search which uncovered the loot.

“He ... consequently appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court where he was granted R100,000 bail. During the Hawks’ follow-up investigation, it emerged that Masinire submitted representations with fabricated information in a bid to have the case withdrawn.

“After he realised that the case presented by investigators had no loopholes, he elected to plead guilty on February 23.”

Ramovha said his bail was revoked and on Monday the court convicted Masinire for contravening the Customs and Excise Act.

The gold bars have been forfeited to the state. 

