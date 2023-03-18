South Africa, UAE offer to host peace talks between warring Russia, Ukraine

South Africa

Ukrainian soldiers gather around a BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle on a road outside the front line town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.
Image: REUTERS/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii

South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have offered to host Inter-Parliamentary Union-facilitated peace talks between Ukraine and Russia to end the war in the region.

This was announced by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula while tabling a report of the IPU task force for peaceful resolution of the war at the 146th General Assembly of the IPU in Manama, Bahrain this week, according to parliament.

In her report, she revealed that the IPU team had held a number of individual engagements with high-level parliamentary delegations from Ukraine and Russia on the sidelines of the Kigali (Rwanda) and the Manama (Bahrain) IPU assemblies as part of ongoing efforts to broker peace.

“The IPU task force also undertook a visit to Kyiv in Ukraine and Moscow in Russia, where negotiations took place with the leadership of both parliaments to help end the war that has led to untold devastation, a humanitarian crisis and food shortages that affected many nations of the world.”

Mapisa-Nqakula said the task force engaged a number of multilateral organisations, including the European Parliament, to contribute in bringing the two warring nations closer to each other through negotiations aimed at peacebuilding, ending the war, restoring territorial integrity of the nations, and bringing an end to the humanitarian crisis caused by the war, parliament reported.

The speaker also said hopes remain high that the two nations parliamentary leadership would agree to an in-person, same-table meeting to pursue a negotiated settlement and an end to the war in Ukraine, with the UAE and South Africa ready to host such a crucial meeting, it added. 

The IPU task force was set up after a resolution adopted at the 144th IPU Assembly in Nusa Dua, Indonesia, in March 2022 to optimise parliamentary diplomacy as a contribution of global parliamentarians to finding a peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine by engaging parliamentarians of the warring countries.

