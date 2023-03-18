Toddler rescued after falling 8m down borehole

A toddler was rescued after falling into a borehole in Phokeng, North West, on Friday.
“ER24 and the Rustenburg Fire Services arrived on the scene to find residents gathered around the uncovered borehole,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.
“Upon further inspection, medics found a girl, believed to be a year old, had fallen about eight metres.
“ER24, Rustenburg Fire and Royal Bafokeng Mine Rescue used various rescue tools, including an excavator, in a rescue operation lasting more than four hours.
“Once the borehole had been widened, a rescuer was lowered down and the girl was lifted to safety.
“She was then assessed and taken to hospital,” Meiring said.
Exact details surrounding the incident are unknown, he added.
