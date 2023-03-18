South Africa

Toddler rescued after falling 8m down borehole

18 March 2023 - 13:46 By TimesLIVE
Rescuers work to reach a toddler who fell 8m into a borehole.
Rescuers work to reach a toddler who fell 8m into a borehole.
Image: Supplied

A toddler was rescued after falling into a borehole in Phokeng, North West, on Friday.

“ER24 and the Rustenburg Fire Services arrived on the scene to find residents gathered around the uncovered borehole,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring. 

“Upon further inspection, medics found a girl, believed to be a year old, had fallen about eight metres.

“ER24, Rustenburg Fire and Royal Bafokeng Mine Rescue used various rescue tools, including an excavator, in a rescue operation lasting more than four hours.

“Once the borehole had been widened, a rescuer was lowered down and the girl was lifted to safety.

“She was then assessed and taken to hospital,” Meiring said.

Exact details surrounding the incident are unknown, he added.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Heads must roll over school pit latrine deaths in SA

That there are still many schools with pit latrines is a sad indictment on the education department
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Girl, 4, found dead in pit toilet at school in Eastern Cape

A mother who went looking for her daughter after she failed to come home from school is grieving after discovering she has died.
News
1 week ago

‘I threw the child inside the toilet,’ says alleged killer of Mpumalanga girl

An initial kidnapping charge has been changed to murder, and three counts of murder are being investigated
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. KZN woman in critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba in her home South Africa
  2. 'I don't eat KFC, it smells badly': Malema takes a dig at fast-food joint ... South Africa
  3. IN PICS | Five men 'on their way to carry out hit' arrested in Cato Manor South Africa
  4. WATCH | Mapping tourist’s final steps one month after he went missing in Cape ... South Africa
  5. POLL | Are you surprised Steenhuisen identified Mabuza as implicated in Eskom ... South Africa

Latest Videos

DD Mabuza is the senior politician involved in Eskom corruption: DA's ...
'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest