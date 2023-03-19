South Africa

EFF protest erupts in Chatsworth

19 March 2023 - 20:15
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The EFF has called for a national shutdown on March 20. File image
Image: Esa Alexander

Durban Metro police confirmed an EFF protest was taking place in Chatsworth, south of Durban on Sunday night. 

The party would embark on a national shutdown on Monday.

Durban metro police spokesman Senior Superintendent Boysie Zungu said the EFF protest was in Link Road in Shallcross. 

"Police are there to ensure there is peace and stability," he said. 

There were unconfirmed reports of stoning of vehicles. 

"We do not have that information," said Zungu.

Earlier the driver of a vehicle, who had allegedly transported tyres to store in the area ahead of the shutdown, was arrested in Link Road. 

Motorists have reported a bakkie seen offloading tyres near Link Road offramp under the Higginson Highway Durban Metro...

Posted by Durban Metro Police Service on Sunday, March 19, 2023

