South Africa

Limpopo church congregant slips, drowns after baptism

19 March 2023 - 15:53
The body of a 27-year-old man who drowned during a baptism was retrieved from the river by police divers.
Image: Supplied

Limpopo police said a 27-year-old male church congregant slipped into the water and drowned after being baptised in Groot Letaba River at Nwamarhanga village on Saturday.  

An inquest docket has been opened into the incident.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said church congregants led by their priest had been performing religious rituals and just after concluding the session one of the congregants who had returned to the river to fetch some water slipped and drowned.  

He said the 27-year-old man was identified as Ronald Rikhotso.  

“Police were alerted about the incident and the body was retrieved from the river by the divers from the police provincial search and rescue team,” said Ledwaba.  

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe cautioned residents to be careful when using dams and rivers for any purpose, including religious activities. 

“Police investigations are still continuing,” said Ledwaba.  

TimesLIVE

