South Africa

Ramaphosa deploys more than 3,400 SANDF members at cost of R166m

19 March 2023 - 17:30
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
SANDF members will support police in combatting crime and preserving law and order. File photo.
SANDF members will support police in combatting crime and preserving law and order. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed 3,474 South African National Defence Force members until April 17 to assist police under Operation Prosper. 

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said on Sunday National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo were informed of the military deployment, in co-operation with police, for the “prevention and combating of crime as well as maintenance, and preservation of law and order in South Africa”. 

“The correspondence to the presiding officers, dated March 17, indicated that 3,474 members of the SANDF have been deployed, effective from March 17 to April 17.  

“The employment is in line with section 201(2) (a) of the constitution and section 19 of the Defence Act. An amount of R166,562,058 is expected to be incurred for this deployment,” said Mothapo. 

The president’s letter would be brought to the attention of members of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

EFF shutdown call: a stern test for Ramaphosa

By sunset on Monday we will know who or what has prevailed in our country. The might of the state and the rule of law, or chaos and intimidation, ...
Opinion & Analysis
18 hours ago

EXPLAINED | Where and who may be affected by the EFF's 'national shutdown'

EFF leader Julius Malema has outlined plans for the party's national shutdown on Monday.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Paul Mashatile, the ex and threats News
  2. Court rejects poverty plea, nuisance neighbour must pay R1.8m costs News
  3. Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray shot and injured in apparent hit, son killed South Africa
  4. NSFAS increases living allowances for 2023 students South Africa
  5. POLL | Are you surprised Steenhuisen identified Mabuza as implicated in Eskom ... South Africa

Latest Videos

DD Mabuza is the senior politician involved in Eskom corruption: DA's ...
'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest