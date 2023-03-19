South Africa

Want a loan to go solar? Here are some options and what you need to know

19 March 2023 - 10:00
Massmart has announced a solar funding solution for customers.
Massmart has announced a solar funding solution for customers.
Image: 123RF/Diyana Dimitrova

As South Africa grapples with ongoing load-shedding, the Massmart group has announced a solar funding solution to help customers reduce reliance on Eskom.

The group, in partnership with Retail Credit Solutions (RCS), is offering loans of up to R250,000 for those looking to install solar. The group owns brands such as Game, Makro and Builders.

According to the RCS website, the credit solution charges between 15% and 28.25% interest on cash loans, depending on the customer’s risk profile.

The solar loan is available through MakroBuilders and Game stores.

Solar power installers profiting from power cuts, charging R60k to R200k

Solar power installers are profiting from Eskom's continued load-shedding, charging between R60,000 and R200,000 for solar panels and installation.
News
5 months ago

Nedbank also offers home and business owners several funding options to purchase solar systems.

How does it work?

  • Find an approved solar expert. You will need to do this before starting your application. You will have to use a Nedbank-approved supplier to secure the loan. This is because the list of Nedbank’s suppliers are fully vetted, accredited and recognised by the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association.
  • You then require a needs analysis and quote. Once you have your installation quote and your proof of comprehensive insurance, you can apply for finance.
  • Once financed, contact your supplier to arrange your energy solution to be installed.

During his budget speech last month, finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced that individuals who install solar panels in the next year will benefit from a rebate.

“We will introduce a new tax incentive for individuals to install rooftop solar panels to reduce pressure on the grid and help ease load-shedding.

“Individuals who install rooftop solar panels from March 1 will be able to claim a rebate of 25% of the cost of the panels, up to a maximum of R15,000. This can be used to reduce their tax liability in the 2023/24 tax year. This incentive will be available for one year,.”

Godongwana added that businesses will be able to reduce their taxable income by 125% of the cost of an investment in renewable energy.

“There will be no thresholds on the size of the projects that qualify and the incentive will be available for two years to stimulate investment in the short term,” he said.

READ MORE:

How Gauteng’s water woes will be fixed in the coming years

The department of water and sanitation met municipalities in Gauteng to address the lack of water supply
News
3 days ago

Blackout report paints a bleak picture of hopeless South Africans

BrandMapp and SilverstoneCIS find out how the middle class have been affected, how they are feeling and dealing with power cuts
News
4 days ago

February sees record number of solar PV applications in Cape Town: mayor

A record number of solar PV installation applications were received by the City of Cape Town in February.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray shot and injured in apparent hit, son killed South Africa
  2. NSFAS increases living allowances for 2023 students South Africa
  3. POLL | Are you surprised Steenhuisen identified Mabuza as implicated in Eskom ... South Africa
  4. 'I don't eat KFC, it smells badly': Malema takes a dig at fast-food joint ... South Africa
  5. Court rejects poverty plea, nuisance neighbour must pay R1.8m costs News

Latest Videos

DD Mabuza is the senior politician involved in Eskom corruption: DA's ...
'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest