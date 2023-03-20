Leader of the Soweto Parliament Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini on Monday claimed the EFF, which is spearheading the national shutdown, was behind an attack on his home.
The attack reportedly happened in the early hours on Monday.
Dlamini claimed at least two petrol bombs were thrown at his home, with one hitting the roof.
“Just after 4am I received calls from the entire neighbourhood saying there were bombs and gunshots going off. ‘We think it is at your house’. I received calls from people inside my house saying ‘We don’t know what to do. A bomb hit the roof and there was a second explosion in the yard’,” said Dlamini.
“You look at all my neighbours’ windows, they are all shattered so you can imagine the quality of the bombs.”
The house did not suffer any damage.
Police are on the scene.
Blasts at the Soweto home of Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini
Image: Freddy Mavunda
