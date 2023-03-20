Sinyatso said the group would protest around the city streets.
"We are going to continue until we get our electricity back and make sure that Cyril Ramaphosa is removed from office. We are moving around mobilising communities to come and join us as we fight this corrupt government," he added.
He blamed the government for power cuts, insisting that if they could reduce load-shedding for the past few days, it meant they could keep the lights on. "They can definitely do it. You can see these things are man-made and that is why we are saying they have everything to give us our electricity," he said.
After a brief address, supporters continued to march towards Luthuli House. Senyatso said he was still waiting to hear about their next directive from the party.
EFF supporters vow to 'march until midnight' in Joburg
Image: Alaister Russell
A group of EFF supporters marching across the city of Johannesburg on Monday afternoon vowed to remain on the streets until midnight.
They marched through the streets of Braamfontein towards the CBD and moved to the Metropolitan Civic Centre before proceeding to Luthuli House.
What started as a quiet morning suddenly became busy with supporters claiming that they had kept police and JMPD officials busy.
EFF Johannesburg region deputy chairperson Victor Senyatso told supporters gathered outside the civic centre that the protest would end at midnight.
"We have been very busy the whole morning from last night. We have been shot by the police in the evening for being on the streets. Some of our students were arrested but fortunately, we have lawyers who managed to bail them out," he said.
LISTEN | EFF 'proud of the youth' participating in national shutdown
TimesLIVE
