Members of the military, police and Tshwane metro police department are out in full force at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, as protesters taking part in the national shutdown are expected to descend on the area.
Officers armed with shields stood near the fence separating the national key point from a public park.
A similar scene was developing in Pretoria’s Church Square.
Law enforcement officials watched EFF members in red T-shirts singing struggle songs.
A banner with the words “Ankole must go” hung in front of the Paul Kruger statue. President Cyril Ramaphosa is the main driver behind a project to import the Ankole cattle breed from Uganda.
WATCH | Union Buildings under heavy guard as EFF members gather in Church Square
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Some protesters were wearing red EFF shirts, while others were clad in black shirts and camouflage regalia.
The Pretoria CBD was unaffected while taxis hooted for passengers.
While most businesses were closed, McDonald’s and Pick n Pay were among those in operation.
Waste management, municipal services and the Areyeng city bus services were also in operation.
TimesLIVE
