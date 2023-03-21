Koeberg removes steam generator that weighs more than a Boeing 747

A Koeberg nuclear power station steam generator that weighs more than a Boeing 747 has been safely removed as part of the station's long-awaited life extension project.
A further two steam generators still need to be removed from containment buildings inside Koeberg’s unit 1 and placed in storage buildings, Eskom said in a statement on Tuesday.
Once that is completed, Eskom will install three new steam generators, with a further three due to be installed inside Koeberg unit 2, when that unit goes offline.
Currently only unit 1 is offline for maintenance and steam generator replacement.
“The logistics of moving the steam generators from their installed position (vertical), out of containment (horizontal at an elevation of 20m) to placing them on a flatbed transporter (horizontal) can only be appreciated if one understands the size and weight of each steam generator,” Eskom said.
“Each of them is 22m tall (that’s a six-storey building), with a diameter of 4.5m (top half) and 3.5m (bottom half) and they each weigh over 320 tonnes (a Boeing 747 weighs between 150 and 220 tonnes, depending on its configuration).”
Koeberg’s 20-year life extension is not without its critics. Civil society group Koeberg Alert Alliance has called on the government to refocus on renewable energy rather than extend Koeberg beyond its original 2024 expiry date. However, key government leaders have reiterated support for an energy mix that includes nuclear as a key component.
TimesLIVE
Image: Shelley Christians
