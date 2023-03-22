South Africa

Body of 80-year-old woman discovered in sugar cane field

22 March 2023 - 21:19 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
The scene where the body of an 80-year-old woman was found.
Image: Supplied

Farm workers toiling in sugar cane fields in Esenembe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday made a grim discovery when they came across the body of an 80-year-old woman.

One Stop Security received information which prompted the company to dispatch a team.

Upon arrival, response officers  met the owner of the property near the field who said  that the body had  been discovered lying prone (face down) in the cane field.

A blue overall jacket was found near the scene.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident. 

