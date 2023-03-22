Farm workers toiling in sugar cane fields in Esenembe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday made a grim discovery when they came across the body of an 80-year-old woman.
One Stop Security received information which prompted the company to dispatch a team.
Upon arrival, response officers met the owner of the property near the field who said that the body had been discovered lying prone (face down) in the cane field.
A blue overall jacket was found near the scene.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident.
TimesLIVE
Body of 80-year-old woman discovered in sugar cane field
Image: Supplied
