Condolences pour in for Luyanda Cele whose body was mutilated

Condolences are pouring in for 24-year-old Luyanda Cele’s whose mutilated body was found on Monday, three days after she was seen leaving her office.
Cele’s body was found dumped in South Beach near the Metro Lodge after she was seen in the CBD on Friday.
Cele, from uMlazi, was an intern at the eThekwini municipality’s occupational health and safety unit.
A missing person's poster was published on social media, saying her colleagues reported she had left the office after work on Friday.
Cele had allegedly told one of her sisters she would be home late as she was going out for drinks after work.
Her sister, Sithabile Cele, told TimesLIVE Cele was found without her lower lip and tongue.
Cele recently graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal before joining the municipality.
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda condemned the murder and said it was a “senseless killing”.
“Cele was young and had a bright future ahead of her. She has been prevented from reaching her full potential as her life has been cut short. I extend my sincere condolences to those who knew and loved her. May her soul rest in peace,” he said.
“As the leadership of eThekwini municipality, I condemn this senseless killing and urge police to ensure the person who committed such a heartless crime faces the full might of the law.”
The Cele family said a postmortem is expected to be conducted on Wednesday.
They have urged the police to work with speed to arrest those responsible for her murder.
Police said a murder case is being investigated by Point SAPS.
