South Africa

WATCH | Durban family killed in 'drive-by shooting'

22 March 2023 - 11:08
Jeconiah Pillay, husband Brandon Kalicharan and their daughter (centre) were killed in an alleged drive-by shooting in Durban.
Image: via Tiktok

The man killed in an apparent drive-by shooting, along with his wife and nine-year-old daughter, was allegedly involved in drug and gang-related activities in Chatsworth.

Brandon Kalicharan, his wife Jeconiah Pillay and their child came under fire in Peters Road, Springfield on Tuesday.

Paramedics who attended the scene said their Volkswagen Amarok was “sprayed with high calibre bullets”.

Footage captured at the scene shows the bullet-riddled vehicle.

The couple were declared dead at the scene, while the child was rushed to hospital in a critical condition where she later died.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE a 42-year-old man, his 34-year-old wife and a nine-year-old girl “were fatally wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting on Peter Road in Springfield on Tuesday afternoon”.

“The motive for the killing is unknown, though preliminary investigations suggest that the man who was shot was allegedly involved in drug and gang-related activities in Chatsworth and was a person of interest on some cases being investigated by the Hawks.”

Netshiunda said the gunmen are unknown and a search for them is underway.

According to media reports Kalicharan was charged for the alleged 2008 murder of Gerald Arumugan, believed to have been part of a gang known as the Dre-Boys.

Arumugan was killed in a drive-by shooting in Chatsworth.

Two years ago Pillay claimed in media reports they were being harassed by police, who had raided their home, and denied her husband was a drug dealer.

TimesLIVE

