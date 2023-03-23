South Africa

Couple shot at multiple times in another Durban ‘drive-by shooting’

23 March 2023 - 16:39
The scene of the alleged drive-by shooting in Athlone Park, south of Durban on Thursday.
Image: Durban Metro Police via Facebook

A man and his wife were shot at multiple times during an alleged drive-by shooting in Athlone Park, south of Durban on Thursday.

The shooting happened at about 1pm, around the same time several people in Tongaat came under fire in two separate incidents, leaving five dead and many injured.

Dhevan Govindasamy, spokesperson for private security company PT Alarms, told TimesLIVE several shots had been fired at the couple by unknown suspects in a white Toyota.

“The motive, at this stage, is unknown.”

Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said a case of attempted murder is being investigated.

“It is alleged that a man and his wife were driving along the road when they were allegedly shot in a drive-by shooting and their vehicle went off the road.

“Reports indicate that the man sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital.”

On Tuesday five people, including a nine-year-old girl, were killed in two drive-by shootings in greater Durban.

TimesLIVE

