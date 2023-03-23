South Africa

Five dead in KZN shootings, man critical in separate incident

23 March 2023 - 14:15
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Five people were killed in Tongaat while another was shot in Berea on Thursday. Stock photo.
Five people were killed in Tongaat while another was shot in Berea on Thursday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

Paramedics were on three separate shooting scenes in KwaZulu-Natal after multiple people were shot on Thursday afternoon. 

IPSS Medical Rescue said five people were shot dead in drive-by shootings on the R102 in Tongaat, near the exit towards the King Shaka International Airport.

IPSS Medical Rescue’s Samantha Meyrick said paramedics were at two different scenes in Tongaat but the shootings were linked.

“Another patient is being treated on scene,” she said. 

Police are currently on scene.

In a separate incident, ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said a man had been shot on Lena Ahrens Road in Berea.

“At this stage I can confirm that a person has sustained a gunshot wound on his lower limbs,” he said. 

The motive for the shootings are unknown.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Raphael Benza tells why AKA's former label shared post of Cassper Nyovest

"We have not signed Cassper Nyovest in any shape or form."
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

WATCH | Durban family killed in 'drive-by shooting'

The man killed in an apparent drive-by shooting, along with his wife and nine-year-old daughter, was allegedly involved in drug and gang-related ...
News
1 day ago

R1m reward offered for info on murder of Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and son Thomas

Forensics For Justice are not the only ones on a mission to catch the killers — and ‘there’s clear indication South Africans are gatvol’, says Paul ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mutilated body found of missing Durban graduate who told family she was going ... South Africa
  2. Shirley Joubert, 'mom' to famous hippo Jessica, dies on same night as animal's ... South Africa
  3. A handshake between cops and Malema concludes EFF's national shutdown march South Africa
  4. WATCH | Durban family killed in 'drive-by shooting' South Africa
  5. Fifteen passengers in bus with foreign number plate nabbed for not having ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Official residence of Free State premier, Mxolisi Dukwana is on fire
Messi mobbed by crowd at restaurant in Argentina