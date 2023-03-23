South Africa

KZN man who allegedly killed his baby niece to apply for bail

23 March 2023 - 11:23 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
A 33-year-old man accused of killing and mutilating a one-year-old toddler is expected to appear in the Nquthu magistrate’s court on Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A KwaZulu-Natal man who allegedly murdered and disembowelled his one-year-old niece will apply for bail in the Nquthu magistrate’s court on Friday. 

The 33-year-old man made his first appearance last Friday, three days after the murder of Sinakhokonke Mazibuko in Nquthu, in the eMpumelelweni area, northern KZN, on Tuesday.

KZN social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza called on the court not to grant bail. 

The man was charged with murder, damage to property and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The department said he allegedly bashed Sinakhonkonke on the ground and wall before he dropped her on her head in the presence of her mother Anele Zulu, 18. It is alleged he bludgeoned the child with a frying pan and attempts to stop him failed as he turned violent. He also allegedly disembowelled Sinakhokonke. 

The man is expected to apply for bail on Friday after last week’s adjournment of the case. 

Condolences pour in for Luyanda Cele whose body was mutilated

Condolences are pouring in for 24-year-old Luyanda Cele, whose mutilated body was found on Monday, three days after she was seen leaving her office.
News
1 day ago

Khoza said the crime against an innocent toddler had shocked and saddened society.  

“The safety and wellbeing of our communities, especially vulnerable children, is of utmost importance. Granting bail to the accused could pose a significant risk to society and undermine the efforts made by law enforcement agencies to keep communities safe,” said Khoza.

The court should consider the gravity of the charges and the effect of the crime on the community and deny bail. 

“The victim, a defenceless toddler, deserves justice and granting bail to the accused could undermine the integrity of the legal system and put the community at risk. Therefore we urge the court to deny bail and ensure he stays in prison for the longest time.”

She called on the community of Nquthu to stand together in solidarity with the victim's family and ensure justice is served.

The department said social workers were supporting the family and would picket outside the court. 

TimesLIVE

