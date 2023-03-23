Previously, the department said people who get benefits are those who have worked for or are entitled to receive them.
“There is no such thing as a free lunch,” it said.
“The department of labour has not asked anyone to come forward to receive 'any so-called benefits' and will never do so. Any business of the department is conducted in its offices that are spread across the country. When in doubt visit the department of labour provincial offices or labour centres to seek information.
“There is no list of names of people who have a right to withdraw funds from the government. Once a member of the public comes across information on the supposed payout benefits do not even bother to share this information with anyone.”
It warned people not to share their personal information on social media platforms.
“The public is encouraged to report such criminal acts to the SAPS or report on department's fraud hotline on 08600 22 194 or email.”
Scam alert!- UIF warns of 'fake' R30,000 payout
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has warned South Africans of a scam doing the rounds on social media promising workers a payout of R30,000.
The post claims workers employed between 1990 and 2021 may receive a payout from the department of employment and labour. It urges people to check if their names appear on the list of those entitled to the funds.
“The picture circulating on social media claiming that workers employed from 1990 to 2021 will receive benefits from the department of labour is fake and probably a scam. Please disregard it upon receipt,” warned the UIF.
