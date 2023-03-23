South Africa

Tongaat shootings claim five lives, linked to taxi violence

23 March 2023 - 17:37 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo and Nivashni Nair
A taxi boss escaped unharmed after a group of armed men opened fire at the vehicle he was travelling in with bodyguards.
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo

A Tongaat taxi boss and his security entourage came under fire on Thursday, leaving five people dead — minutes after leaving a meeting to discuss violence and shootings in the industry.

Police said the shootings took place at three scenes in Tongaat. A driver and a passenger died on the R102 while a third person was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds; three people died at the second scene; and another person was wounded in the shoulder at the third scene by men in a white Mercedes-Benz.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the gunmen fired at the vehicle on the R102.

“The same vehicle was allegedly spotted at the second incident [a] few kilometres away from the first crime scene. Reports indicate the suspects, who were using high-calibre rifles, fired at security guards reportedly escorting [the] taxi owner.”

He said three guards were killed.

Five dead in KZN shootings, man critical in separate incident

Paramedics were attending to three shooting scenes in Durban where multiple people were shot on Thursday afternoon.
News
3 hours ago

Netshiunda said the driver of the vehicle carrying the taxi boss managed to drive off, but the suspects followed and continued to shoot at him.

“The driver was wounded while trying to escape with his vehicle, but they crashed.”

The taxi boss and his driver managed to escape on foot. Netshiunda said they believed the incidents were connected.

When TimesLIVE visited the scene on Thursday, traffic was gridlocked and roads were cordoned off.

Police said the investigation was continuing and no arrests had yet been made.

A taxi association member, who asked not to be named, told TimesLIVE the association had just finished a meeting when the incident happened.

“I’m shocked and as I’m standing here I’m also scared. We don’t know what motivated the shooting but everyone knows there are taxi violence issues in the area. We were discussing how to resolve this at today’s [Thursday] meeting.

“I don’t know what is going to happen and who is next since this happened.”

TimesLIVE

