South Africa

WATCH | Merc driver nabbed after 'fleeing' R1,600 fuel bill

23 March 2023 - 10:16
The driver of the Mercedes V Class was nabbed by Mi7 officers after he allegedly fled from a Pietermaritzburg fuel station without paying for R1,600 worth of fuel.
The driver of the Mercedes V Class was nabbed by Mi7 officers after he allegedly fled from a Pietermaritzburg fuel station without paying for R1,600 worth of fuel.
Image: Mi7

The driver of a luxury Mercedes van allegedly fled from a Pietermaritzburg service station after not paying for about R1,600 worth of fuel on Wednesday.

Private security company Mi7 said officers obtained CCTV footage of the incident after receiving information that the driver of a grey Mercedes V Class — a luxury passenger vehicle — had allegedly fled from a fuel station in the Athlone area.

Footage on social media shows the driver being cornered by security officers.

The vehicle's details were uploaded to the Mi7 surveillance net after the driver allegedly fled from the fuel station.

“This is a network of surveillance technology installed by Mi7 in Pietermaritzburg, Hilton and Howick — at no cost to the community — and is equipped with Navic's automatic number plate recognition software to detect and flag wanted vehicles in the area.”

Within 10 minutes of the vehicle's details being logged into the system it was spotted in the area.

“Officers were dispatched and a search ensued. The vehicle was spotted on Taunton Road and officers moved in to intercept,” said Mi7.

The driver attempted to flee, crashing into the security company's vehicle.

“A high-speed chase ensued with additional Mi7 teams being deployed to assist.

“The driver was intercepted in Montrose.

“The matter was handed over to police for further investigation. The driver was later charged with theft and negligent driving,” said Mi7.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Vehicle testing station employees nabbed for alleged fraud

Two employees of TJ Private Vehicle Testing Station in George in the Western Cape were arrested on Friday for allegedly issuing fraudulent roadworthy ...
News
5 days ago

Three killed, six injured in N1 crash near Olifantsfontein off-ramp

Three people died and six were injured after a crash on the N1 north between Johannesburg and Pretoria on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Fuel valued at R102m stolen from Transnet pipes in past year: Hawks

Almost 8.5-million litres of fuel valued at about R102m were stolen from transnational Transnet pipes in the past year, says Hawks head Lt-Gen ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mutilated body found of missing Durban graduate who told family she was going ... South Africa
  2. Shirley Joubert, 'mom' to famous hippo Jessica, dies on same night as animal's ... South Africa
  3. A handshake between cops and Malema concludes EFF's national shutdown march South Africa
  4. WATCH | Durban family killed in 'drive-by shooting' South Africa
  5. Fifteen passengers in bus with foreign number plate nabbed for not having ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Messi mobbed by crowd at restaurant in Argentina
"I am in charge", Julius Malema tells Parliament