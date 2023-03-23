South Africa

'What shutdown?' — what you said on whether the EFF's march was a success

23 March 2023 - 11:32
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
EFF leader Julius Malema addresses supporters during the party's 'national shutdown' in Pretoria earlier this week.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on whether the EFF’s national shutdown protest on Monday was a success.

The red berets took to the streets calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding, among other demands.

The party warned businesses to close their doors or risk looting, but there were only sporadic incidents of intimidation, debris on roads, reports of burning tyres in Durban and an attack on an SABC news crew in Cape Town. 

Some companies and institutions warned their workers to be vigilant and to work from home while others said it would be business as usual.

Most buses, taxis and flights were not interrupted and there were no reports of essential services being affected. There was increased security on major national routes and at landmarks and potential “hotspots”.

The EFF claimed victory, claiming the economy came to a standstill because South Africa was “tired of Ramaphosa’s lies”.

“He and the ANC said it is business as usual yet businesses are closed, meaning workers and the people of South Africa refused to listen to the lies.”

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula labelled the protest the “biggest flop”.

“The EFF’s plans of shutdown through chaos has failed. They are left isolated in many parts of the country; their attempt to incite insurrection by using [the] electricity crisis has failed.

“South Africans have rejected the EFF shutdown. Not that they don’t have issues against government, [but] we will fix load-shedding and many other challenges working with our citizens,” he said.

TimesLIVE asked readers if they thought the shutdown was a success.

Most (41%) asked, “what shutdown?”, while 37% said it was quiet because the protest was held on a day between a weekend and a public holiday.

Twenty-two percent said it was a success because it was “peaceful, had shut down businesses and got the message across”.

The debate continued on social media.

“It was successful because most of the businesses were closed. Those shops that were open had very few customers,” said Busani Cele.

Mogopa Victor agreed.

“They did shut down South Africa. I believe the government listened to the EFF’s cries and that’s why from Monday to Tuesday we had our electricity back.”

Arthur Kgoloko Zwane said it was a flop and a “useless shutdown”.

“Load-shedding is here to stay and I’m happy the minister of electricity is managing it.”

Nathaniel Dikgale said most people were on leave and it was school holidays.

TimesLIVE

