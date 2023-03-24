“When I was in grade 11, people I knew would talk about actuarial science, about how tough it is and how it's only meant for the very studious and those who loved numbers.
Centurion actuary makes movie debut in 'The Honeymoon'
Image: Tasveer Maharaj/Instagram
When Tasveer Maharaj is not applying analytical, statistical and mathematical skills to solve business problems as an actuary at Discovery, he is acting.
His latest feat is a role in The Honeymoon, the “chick flick” featuring Tumi Morake, Minnie Dlamini and Kajal Bagwandeen, which is set to premier in movie houses on March 31.
Directed by Bianca Isaac, the film delves into the friendship between Noks (Morake), Lu (Dlamini) and Kat (Bagwandeen), who is dumped by her fiancé Vivaan — played by Maharaj — the night before their wedding. What was supposed to be Kat's honeymoon in Zanzibar turns into a girls' getaway.
“Vivaan is everything you don’t need in a partner/relationship. He’s a narcissist and opportunist only focused on self-glorification and self-preservation. At the same time, you have to admire his unwavering confidence and unapologetic nature. He’s the cautionary tale your best friends warn you about,” Maharaj told TimesLIVE about his character.
The 36-year-old Centurion resident has been an actuary at the medical aid and financial service company since 2013, a career he pursued to prove he could excel at it.
Image: via Facebook
“When I was in grade 11, people I knew would talk about actuarial science, about how tough it is and how it's only meant for the very studious and those who loved numbers.
“Despite doing fairly well academically, I was not studious. I was an avid drama student and movie buff and also quite sporty — anything but studious.
“I wanted to prove to myself and others that I could do something academically challenging as well. I also knew it was a very lucrative career, and I also wanted the financial stability to be able to pursue my dreams.”
Acting is a departure from his current career but it's a passion Maharaj has nurtured since his school days.
“I’ve always loved movies and performing, and I’m a huge Bollywood fan. I did musicals and stage productions in high school and part-time while studying actuarial science at the University of Cape Town.”
When the actuarial board exams took centre stage, he focused on that and his corporate career — but also tried to keep his acting dream alive by taking part in short films and independent productions.
“It was during the pandemic that I decided to join a casting agency,” he said.
Maharaj has done a few short films and featured in television adverts for Nando's and Samsung, but The Honeymoon will be his first foray on the big screen.
He has learnt to balance his demanding career with his acting.
“It's not easy — time is limited and I have to find the balance, as it is ultimately my choice to chase both. But I make it work. I always try to be grateful and mindful of the blessings and opportunities I have been given, so I just make the most of it, both at Discovery and on a film set.
“I’m blessed to have a supportive work culture which allows me to pursue what I’m so passionate about outside the office.”
Firoze Bhorat, Discovery’s chief marketing officer, said: “We'll be rolling out the red carpet for the cast of The Honeymoon on Wednesday at our Sandton offices.
“We are incredibly proud of Tasveer for chasing his dreams and living out his passions. When you think ‘actuary’, you don’t immediately think ‘actor’ — but that’s exactly the kind of talent we seek to attract and develop at Discovery.”
