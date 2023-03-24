The arrest of a driver for allegedly fleeing a Pietermaritzburg service station without paying for about R1,600 worth of fuel has thrown the practice of “fill and dash” back into the spotlight.
TimesLIVE this week reported on the driver of a luxury Mercedes van fleeing a fuel station in the Athlone area before being cornered by security officers.
Private security company Mi7 said it obtained CCTV footage of the dash and spotted the vehicle within 10 minutes of its details being logged into its system.
“Officers were dispatched and a search ensued. The vehicle was spotted on Taunton Road and officers moved in to intercept,” said Mi7.
The driver attempted to flee, crashing into the security company’s vehicle.
“The matter was handed over to police for further investigation. The driver was later charged with theft and negligent driving,” said Mi7.
The incident sparked a discussion on how petrol stations prevent such theft.
POLL | Have you ever filled up and dashed?
Image: Supplied
The arrest of a driver for allegedly fleeing a Pietermaritzburg service station without paying for about R1,600 worth of fuel has thrown the practice of “fill and dash” back into the spotlight.
TimesLIVE this week reported on the driver of a luxury Mercedes van fleeing a fuel station in the Athlone area before being cornered by security officers.
Private security company Mi7 said it obtained CCTV footage of the dash and spotted the vehicle within 10 minutes of its details being logged into its system.
“Officers were dispatched and a search ensued. The vehicle was spotted on Taunton Road and officers moved in to intercept,” said Mi7.
The driver attempted to flee, crashing into the security company’s vehicle.
“The matter was handed over to police for further investigation. The driver was later charged with theft and negligent driving,” said Mi7.
The incident sparked a discussion on how petrol stations prevent such theft.
Some fuel stations have informed customers that they should pay for their petrol before it is pumped while others have asked drivers to pay in-store while their petrol is poured.
News24 reported last year that two 21-year-old suspects were arrested after they drove off without paying for their fuel.
The pair had apparently filled up at the Engen garage in Westville, opposite the Pavilion shopping centre, and driven off.
Sunday World reported in 2015 that rapper Brickz was wanted by a security company for stealing a card machine after failing to pay for petrol.
However, Brickz denied the claims, explaining that he had merely been a passenger in the vehicle when the incident happened.
READ MORE:
WATCH | Merc driver nabbed after 'fleeing' R1,600 fuel bill
Mpumalanga police believe they have nabbed serial fuel station robbers
Petrol price to rise and diesel to drop in April
Tanker found siphoning fuel from Transnet pipeline forfeited to the state
Suspected fuel thieves found dead in Kibler Park, Johannesburg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos