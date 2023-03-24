How did you do?
80-100: You're the boss and have got this news knowledge thing by the scrotum.
70-80: The haters are gonna hate but they really know who is in charge.
50-60: You make more noise than a tavern at the weekend.
30-40: You think you own the place but you don't even know where they keep the keys.
0-20: You were found sleeping at the back.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
QUIZ | Are you 'in charge' or just a news knowledge backbencher? Take our quiz to find out
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
How well do you know your South African newsmakers?
Take our weekly test to find out.
How did you do?
80-100: You're the boss and have got this news knowledge thing by the scrotum.
70-80: The haters are gonna hate but they really know who is in charge.
50-60: You make more noise than a tavern at the weekend.
30-40: You think you own the place but you don't even know where they keep the keys.
0-20: You were found sleeping at the back.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
TRY OUR PREVIOUS QUIZZES:
QUIZ | Are you leading the line or having a news knowledge shutdown? Take our quiz to find out
QUIZ | Are you a news CEO or are you being shown the door? Take our weekly quiz to find out
QUIZ | Do you know the news, or are you lying to yourself and others? Take our weekly quiz to find out
QUIZ | Are you leading #OperationMoreNewsKnowledge or just standing at the back? Take our test to find out
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos