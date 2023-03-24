South Africa

'You want to reduce us to Netflix? We don't make movies': Malema responds to 'Lux' Dlamini's 'bombing' claims

24 March 2023 - 09:46
EFF leader Julius Malema.
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images

EFF leader Julius Malema has responded to Soweto Parliament leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini's claims his party was behind the alleged bombing of his house.

Dlamini claimed at least two petrol bombs were thrown at his home earlier this week, with one hitting the roof.  

Speaking at a media briefing, Malema suggested the allegations were a “Netflix show storyline”. 

“This thing that you are asking us about the house that was bombed and the house fell, you want to reduce us to Netflix now. We don’t make movies. We are engaged in real struggle ... we are not part of that mess,” he said.

LISTEN | Shutdown: Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ‘won’t take Julius Malema’s nonsense'

Leader of the Soweto Parliament Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini says he won’t tolerate “nonsense” as he counteracts the EFF’s national shutdown.
News
4 days ago

“'I am going to arrest Malema', it’s a lie. 'My entire family is dead', it’s a lie. '[bombing at my house]', it’s a lie. So what must we do?” asked Malema. 

Dlamini said: “Just after 4am I received calls from the entire neighbourhood saying there were bombs and gunshots going off. ‘We think it is at your house’. I received calls from people inside my house saying ‘We don’t know what to do. A bomb hit the roof and there was a second explosion in the yard.'”

Before the EFF's national shutdown protest, Dlamini threatened to “arrest” Malema if he “does not work within the boundaries of the law”.

“On March 20 those who are sane, I want you to go out and protect the malls and shops. Take formation as we always do in our townships and suburbs. We are not going to let these anarchists collapse our economy.” 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Julius Malema tells parliament: 'I'm in charge ... I've got you by the scrotum'

EFF leader Julius Malema has claimed victory over the government, saying his party's national shutdown was a resounding success.
Politics
1 day ago

The man is a law unto himself: Malema on Ramaphosa's bloated office

President Cyril Ramaphosa is showing signs of dictatorship with the continued centralisation of power in his office, says Julius Malema
Politics
18 hours ago

WATCH | Putin is welcome in SA: Malema criticises ICC & says 'national shutdown' was a success

Julius Malema said if it is necessary, he and the EFF will drive Putin from the airport to his meetings and back again in a show of solidarity with ...
Politics
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Kruger National Park ensures safety after couple sleep in room with a python South Africa
  2. WATCH | Merc driver nabbed after 'fleeing' R1,600 fuel bill South Africa
  3. WATCH | Durban family killed in 'drive-by shooting' South Africa
  4. Shirley Joubert, 'mom' to famous hippo Jessica, dies on same night as animal's ... South Africa
  5. Mutilated body found of missing Durban graduate who told family she was going ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected
"I am in charge", Julius Malema tells Parliament